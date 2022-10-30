Eastern Cape teacher accused of sexually assaulting 21 pupils suspended

It is alleged that the primary school teacher abused the victims between the ages of 13 and 17 in class and in some cases lured them to his home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape education department has suspended a 35-year-old teacher who was arrested for sexually assaulting 21 pupils.

The teacher faces 15 counts of sexual assault and nine counts of exposing children to pornography.

It is alleged that the primary school teacher abused the victims between the ages of 13 and 17 in class, and in some cases lured them to his home.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the crimes were committed between November last year and October this year.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the parents of the victims as well as other educators will be receiving counselling.

“The parents are as shocked by this as us and they are supporting the learners as much as we are to ensure that during this period, they receive all the support they need for them to get better,” said Mtima.

The accused is expected back in court next month after appearing in the Lusikisiki Magistrates Court on Friday.