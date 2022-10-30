Archbishop Makgoba calls for unity after King Misuzulu's Durban coronation

Sunday marks the first day of King Misuzulu's rule as a state recognised monarch, following the certificate handover event held in Durban on Saturday.

DURBAN - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has appealed for unity in the Zulu nation following a successful handover ceremony that saw King Misuzulu formally recognised by government.

Sunday marks the first day of the King's rule as a state recognised monarch.

The archbishop's calls for reconciliation come amid infighting in the royal household.

Opponents within the family have disputed King Misuzulu's legitimacy as heir to the throne.

Archbishop Makgoba made the comments during the monarch's celebration at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.

“[Our] call for reconciliation is a challenge not only to the royal family and the church. It is also a challenge to all of us, and for reconciliation to be achieved in our wider society in South Africa today, there needs to be both justice and accountability, the achievement of which is the responsibility of all, including both traditional and elected leaders,” he said.

Makgoba joined other leaders in his call for unity.