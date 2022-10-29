WC High Court delivers three GBV and femicide convictions this week

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has this week delivered three Gender Based Violence and Femicide convictions.

The cases relate to the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk, and the murders of 26-year-old Allison Plaatjies and 35-year-old Nosicelo Tsipa.

The judgements come ahead of the Second Presidential GBVF Summit in Midrand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tazne Van Wyk's killer - who is not being named to protect his other victims - is due back in the dock on the sixteenth of January for sentencing.

He was arrested in the Eastern Cape after the eight-year-old disappeared from near her Elsies River home in February 2020 - and then led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

In another matter, the ex-boyfriend of 26-year-old Clanwilliam teacher - Allison Plaatjies has been convicted on a charge of premeditated murder and will return to court on the first of December for sentencing proceedings.

Phillip April killed Plaatjies in October 2019 after they had broken up.

In the third case, Babsy Ntamehlo has been found guilty of the premeditated murder of his estranged wife Nosicelo Tsipa.

It followed a dispute over an RDP house.

Tsipa was strangled - and her body was partially burnt and buried in a shallow grave in Fisantekraal near Durbanville in September 2020.

Sentencing proceedings begin late next month.