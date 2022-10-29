[WATCH LIVE] King Misuzulu's coronation in Durban

This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa - who will officially give him a certificate that signifies his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

DURBAN: Thousands are expected to attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, on Saturday.

This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa - who will officially give him a certificate that signifies his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

WATCH THE LIVE PROCEEDINGS BELOW: