[WATCH] King Misuzulu takes his vows, pledges to lead the Zulu nation faithfully

This is the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa - who will officially give him a certificate that signifies his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

DURBAN: Thousands are expected to attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, on Saturday.

