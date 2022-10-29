Paula Luckhoff | A young female baboon had to be euthanised at the end of September after being shot by "an irate resident" in Constantia.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has opened a criminal case against a Constantia resident in connection with the shooting and subsequent death of a chacma baboon at the end of September.

At the time, the SPCA reported that "an irate resident" shot a young female baboon in the chest.

The bullet punctured the animal's lungs and she had to be euthanised.

RELATED: VIDEO Constantia resident allegedly shoots and kills female baboon on Sunday

The decision was made upon examination of the baboon after the SPCA called in a wildlife veterinarian to have her darted and sedated.

Volunteers who were in the area described how the critically injured female had been trapped behind an electric fence - after they lowered a tree trunk she was able to climb down to her troop.

To cause any animal such horrific suffering is inexcusable. The bullet penetrated her lung and she was lying on the road gasping for air when we found her. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The SPCA has has laid charges under the Animals Protection Act relating to the ‘horrific suffering’ the baboon experienced.

The perpetrator is also being charged for the use of a firearm in a residential area and for the unlawful hunting of a protected species.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA condemns in the strongest terms the unnecessary and cruel use of force against sentient wildlife on the urban edges of Cape Town and is confident that justice will be delivered against the perpetrator. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

RELATED: UPDATE Betty's Bay baboon allegedly shot by resident is euthanised

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SPCA takes Constantia resident to court for September baboon shooting