Ramaphosa reaffirms support for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his support for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Ramaphosa made the comments on Saturday, during a certificate handover ceremony at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

He was joined by several high-profile delegates, including former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

The president’s speech comes more than two months after the South African government recognised King Misuzulu as the rightful heir to the zulu throne.

The king has been the subject of infighting at the royal palace after contenders of the throne questioned the legitimacy of his reign.

After the courts upheld his father’s will, which saw him ascend to the throne, government also took a position to support King Misuzulu as the leader of the AmaZulu nation.

Ramaphosa has called on King Misuzulu to take the baton and continue tackling socio-economic issues.

"I am here to commit my government to working with His Majesty to change the lives of our people and to transform our rural areas into places of development and prosperity."

Pledging to abide by his oath, King Misuzulu signed the certificate of recognition and was met by resounding cheers.

Provincial and national government have also vowed to work hand in hand with iSilo Samabandla.