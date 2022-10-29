Over 80 000 people expected to attend King Misuzulu's coronation in Durban

This will be the first government coronation of a Zulu king since 50 years ago.

Durban - Thousands of people expected to attend King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation have been arriving in Durban since the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Saturday, the King will officially be given his certificate which recognises him as monarch.

Around 82 000 people are expected to attend. This includes President Cyril Ramaphosa who will hand over the certificate.

Many of the young people who will be in attendance in Durban were not even born then.

Hundreds of minibus taxis that arrived in the early hours of the morning are now making their way to Moses Mabhida.

An outside venue will also accommodate those who will not be inside the stadium.

And later in the day - King Misuzulu will be a certified king.

