MP police so far reliant only on witness statements for German tourist murder

KABOKWENI - Mpumalanga police have admitted that so far they are only relying on witness statements on investigations relating to the murder of a 67-year-old German tourist earlier this month.

Jörg Schnarr was shot earlier this month while making his way to the Kruger National Park.

He was in a vehicle with three other travellers when they were allegedly ambushed by three armed suspects.

Joseph Nyalungu (35) is so far the only suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Schnarr.

The state has charged him with murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

During his application for bail in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga - on Friday, his lawyer Aubrey Milazi cross examined state witness Michael Mashilo – a detective with the Mpumalanga police’s organised crime unit.

Mashilo admitted to the court that they had not yet established proof of who exactly pulled the trigger.

He also said they still lacked forensic evidence showing that Nyalungu was part of the group that attacked Schnarr.

The matter has been postponed to 7 December for judgment.