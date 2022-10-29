Massmart strike ends, for now, management given 7 days to respond to demands

Workers affiliated to the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) downed tools on Wednesday - demanding a 12% wage increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The three-day strike at Massmart has ended, for now.

Workers affiliated to the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) downed tools on Wednesday - demanding a 12% wage increase.

This is after negotations deadlocked after four months.

The union's spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said they submitted a memorandum of demands to management.

“If after seven days there’s no progress, we will again go out on strike, not a limited duration strike this time but a full scale, full blown indefinite strike,'' said Tshwete.