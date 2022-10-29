Man accused of murdering German tourist says he's being used as a scapegoat

In an affidavit read before the Kabokweni Magistrate Court - in Mpumalanga on Friday, Joseph Nyalungu denied any involvement in the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The 35-year-old man accused of killing a 67-year-old German tourist during a botched hijacking claims he’s being used as a scapegoat.

Jörg Schnarr was ambushed in a hail of bullets earlier this month while making his way to the Kruger National Park.

READ: Tourist safety questioned after German visitor killed

Joseph Nyalungu has been charged for murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking in connection with the incident.

In an affidavit read before the Kabokweni Magistrate Court - in Mpumalanga on Friday, Nyalungu denied any involvement in the crime.

His lawyer Aubrey Milazi spoke to Eyewitness News after Friday’s court proceedings.

“He indicated that he met with the people who are dealing with this matter four times prior. They confirmed that he is not the one who fired the gunshot.’’

Nyalungu is expected back in court on 7 December for judgment on his bail bid.