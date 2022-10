Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ Yusuf Maart stunned a sold-out FNB Stadium when he scored the winning goal at the much-anticipated derby on Saturday.

It was the first Soweto derby with a full crowd since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maart's long range-goal secured Amakhosi a 1-0 win over their derby opponents - Orlando Pirates.

Reacting on social media, some said Maart's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what they called an underwhelming performance by attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng.

Yusuf Maart! Kaizer Chiefs lead Orlando Pirates. What a goal. Goal of the season contender this one. Extraordinary! #SowetoDerby #DStvPremiership #dstvprem pic.twitter.com/TRLp7oy5Rg ' Sahil Ebrahim πŸ‡ΏπŸ‡¦ (@sahil_e) October 29, 2022

Reports has it that Mpontshane is still sleeping in inside the poles in FNBπŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚. Maart. Ndlondlo. #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/maGQ8le6yf ' The_Chairman_Is_Here (@Musawenkos_Zulu) October 29, 2022

These boys were balling this afternoon. Coaching is happening in Naturena. πŸ‘ŒπŸ‘ŒπŸ‘Œ#KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/DvyYbjniMz ' Ntate Moeletsi (@Ke_Moeletsi) October 29, 2022