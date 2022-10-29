Go

Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender

Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what they called an underwhelming performance by attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng.

Kaizer Chiefs team celebrates after Yusuf Maart scores winning goal atgainst Orlando Pirates at FNB stadium on 29 October 2022. Picture: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs
29 October 2022 19:31

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ Yusuf Maart stunned a sold-out FNB Stadium when he scored the winning goal at the much-anticipated derby on Saturday.

It was the first Soweto derby with a full crowd since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maart's long range-goal secured Amakhosi a 1-0 win over their derby opponents - Orlando Pirates.

