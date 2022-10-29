Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ Yusuf Maart stunned a sold-out FNB Stadium when he scored the winning goal at the much-anticipated derby on Saturday.
It was the first Soweto derby with a full crowd since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maart's long range-goal secured Amakhosi a 1-0 win over their derby opponents - Orlando Pirates.
Reacting on social media, some said Maart's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what they called an underwhelming performance by attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng.
𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟' Sahil Ebrahim 🇿🇦 (@sahil_e) October 29, 2022
Yusuf Maart! Kaizer Chiefs lead Orlando Pirates. What a goal. Goal of the season contender this one. Extraordinary! #SowetoDerby #DStvPremiership #dstvprem pic.twitter.com/TRLp7oy5Rg
Reports has it that Mpontshane is still sleeping in inside the poles in FNB😂😂. Maart. Ndlondlo. #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/maGQ8le6yf' The_Chairman_Is_Here (@Musawenkos_Zulu) October 29, 2022
These boys were balling this afternoon. Coaching is happening in Naturena. 👌👌👌#KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/DvyYbjniMz' Ntate Moeletsi (@Ke_Moeletsi) October 29, 2022
Nywe Nywe Saleng Saleng this....' Tebza (@Aluta_Continua6) October 29, 2022
Blom: 👀👀👀👀👀🤫🤫#KaizerChiefs #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/ydOCNbRlId
He won his first #SowetoDerby as a Pirates player. He won his first again as a #KaizerChiefs player. Today, he wins his first as a head coach. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the man of the moment - Arthur Zwane. The specialist behind Mangethe Ball🤌🏿.#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/Aa9wI3UGlb' ALL I DO IS LAUGH BRO. (@DotNetGuluva) October 29, 2022