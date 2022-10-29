Lusikisiki teacher accused of sexually abusing learners could see charges added

A 35-year-old Lusikisiki teacher appeared at the local magistrates’ court yesterday facing 15 counts of sexual assault and nine counts of exposing children to pornography.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said more charges are likely to be added against a teacher accused of sexually violating 21 Eastern Cape learners.

The prosecution alleges the teacher committed these crimes between November 2021 to October 2022.

The State said the accused started by inappropriately touching the victims on their private parts in class.

He also allegedly invited the boys - who were between the ages of 13 and 17 years old, to his flat under the pretense that he would help them with homework or rearrange his furniture.

“The case against the 35-year-old teacher has been postponed to the 4th of November by the Lusikisiki Magistrates’ Court. He is expected to apply for bail on that day and the state is going to be opposed to that application," said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.