Joburg Pride attendees reassured by high police visibility

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Pride attendees say the heightened police visibility at the event has been reassuring.

Police, traffic officers and police dogs were deployed to Sandton as the LGBTQI+ community celebrated Pride month on Saturday.

The organisers of the event also increased security following a warning by the US embassy last week, of a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend.

Eyewitness News spoke to a few attendees.

“I see even metro police is here so we are actually glad for that," said one attendee while another said "SWAT is looking after us, everything is cool," while another noted that they were taking a chance to be at the event, but felt it their responsibility to attend.

Meanwhile, vendors at Joburg Pride say cancelling the annual event would've been devastating.

Following the terrorist warning, many expected events in Sandton to be cancelled.

The vendors say they had already paid for stands and would have incurred too many expenses if indeed pride was cancelled.

"From a vendor's point, we were like sort of caught in a catch 22 situation because remember we paid for stalls and everything. so it was just a matter of your life against money type of situation," said designer, Rose Monama.