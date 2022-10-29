ISS says SA government's approach to terror alert may be justified

The Institute for Security Studies’ (ISS) Martin Ewi said while South Africans shouldn’t ignore the threat – they have every right to question its legitimacy.

JOHANNESBURG -The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said the South African government’s difference in approach on the Sandton terror threat may be justified.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has insisted there is no national security threat despite a warning from the United State’s embassy.

Earlier this week, the embassy issued an alert about a possible terror strike in the Sandton area.

The Institute for Security Studies’ (ISS) Martin Ewi said while South Africans shouldn’t ignore the threat – they have every right to question its legitimacy.

“We also need to listen to these kinds of alerts; see what kind of measures we should take. We have all the right to question how true, how legitimate is the alert? But remember that the alert is meant for you as citizens, they are ones who are privileged to know this,’’ said Ewi.

He said unlike the South African government, the United States is obligated to warn its citizens.

"If the South African government were to be informing the people about the threat and the scene they think that might jeopardise their chances of actually preventing, because the individuals might simply shift tactics. There’s a different procedure that is followed by the South African government but that does not mean work is not being done,'' he explained.

The national joint operational and intelligence structure has noted with concern what it calls the proliferation of false messages about possible terrorist targets in the country.