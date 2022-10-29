[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium

This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

DURBAN - Thousands are expected to attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, on Saturday.

Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium a hive of activity as thousands attend the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier

Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Omama besiphithiphithi singing and dancing outside the stadium ahead of the coronation. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier

[WATCH] Amabutho (Regiments) from Gauteng arriving here at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, ahead of king Misuzulu’s government coronation. They sing “eGoli sasingenje soniwa ngabantu” later today King Misuzulu will be a certified King. #KingMisuzuluCoronation pic.twitter.com/TMouV1AD1M ' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) October 29, 2022

Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of the King's coronation. Picture(s): Abigal Javier/EWN