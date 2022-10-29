Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno

The NSRI launched a search operation on Friday evening after a 15-year old girl went missing in the water at Llandudno.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is still searching for a teenager who went missing in Llandudno waters on Friday.

It appears that the 15-year-old girl was with a group of friends when she may have slipped off the rocks to be swept away by rip currents.

NSRI Bakoven, NSRI Hout Bay and the CoCT water rescue network swung into action just after 6 pm on Friday evening after the first alert was received by the City.

A police dive unit was also called in to help.

Despite the extensive search and rescue operation, there is still no sign of the missing teenager, says the NSRI.

Police divers and the NSRI are being assisted on Saturday by various rescue services including the EMS Rescue Drone Unit.

