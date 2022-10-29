Here and Queer: Joburg Pride paraders illuminate Sandton in their numbers

Event attendees came dressed in brightly coloured clothes - showing their solidarity for the march.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Pride Parade officially got underway in Sandton, Johannesburg on Saturday.

Pride organisers announced on Thursday that the 33rd edition of the pride parade will continue as planned, following the US embassy issuing a warning about a potential terrorist attack in the greater Sandton area this weekend.

While State Security says there is no national threat, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has deployed police to over 200 events across Gauteng.

