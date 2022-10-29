Here and Queer: Joburg Pride paraders illuminate Sandton in their numbers
Event attendees came dressed in brightly coloured clothes - showing their solidarity for the march.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Pride Parade officially got underway in Sandton, Johannesburg on Saturday.
Pride organisers announced on Thursday that the 33rd edition of the pride parade will continue as planned, following the US embassy issuing a warning about a potential terrorist attack in the greater Sandton area this weekend.
While State Security says there is no national threat, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has deployed police to over 200 events across Gauteng.
Double rainbow at pride #jhbpride #JoburgPride pic.twitter.com/KkltG7LFCdari (@propertyofdong) October 26, 2019
We are here. We are queer. #wewillmarch #JhbPride #pride pic.twitter.com/n9EJOQACnPuDokotela wamaRainbow (@lethu_shange) October 29, 2022
Today is the day! #WeWillMarch at @JhbPride in Sandton. After that, Im hosting the official Joburg Pride after party, #ThePrideExtravaganza Block Party, in the Carfax Parking Lot/Alleyway. Asigroovi Asigroovi! pic.twitter.com/Ub1SFpujNVMs Party (@Olwee) October 29, 2022
Lets occupy the spaces we intend to occupy on 29 Oct 2022. #JHBPride #WeWillMarch pic.twitter.com/S6ZipwFjjmLebo Molax (@Lebo_Molax) October 27, 2022
WE ARE HERE . #jhbpride. pic.twitter.com/ROSxIUMFIAEdwin Ntshidi (@EdwinNtshidi3) October 29, 2022