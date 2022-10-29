Gift of the Givers highlights need for functioning disaster relief interventions

Sooliman was the keynote speaker at the second leg of the African Global Health Conference in Stellenbosch on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, has highlighted the importance of properly functioning disaster relief interventions as part of global healthcare.

The seminar is taking place at Stellenbosch university’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences in conjunction with the Consortium of Universities in Global Health in the US.

This year’s conference focuses on the theme “catalysing global health innovations for sustainable development”.

Sooliman referenced the disaster relief group's experience, in its early days, while rolling out medical assistance during the 1992 Bosnian war.

''In the warzone as I said, as part of global health, nobody respects the rules...it’s about revenge, it’s about anger, it’s about people not being spiritual, people just being monsters is one way to put it,'' said Sooliman.

He also emphasised the importance of forming partnerships to ensure success in these disaster relief interventions in the face of adversity.

"When human beings cause conflict, when they cause wars, when there's ego... see the only guys that pay the price are ordinary people, men, women and children who have got nothing to do with the egos of politicians. They pay the price in the tens of thousands."