City Power to shut down Orlando power on Sat evening, set to impact water supply

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the isolation will enable the technicians to do critical emergency maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it will be shutting down power supply to Orlando between 7 pm and 10:30 pm on Saturday.

The power utility is blaming vandals who struck a major unit in the west of Joburg.

Affected areas include White Ridge, Delarey and Industria west.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the emergency isolation will enable the technicians to do critical emergency maintenance.

“One line had a hotspot which basically placed the line in a critical position and needs to be fixed urgently to sustain the power supply. Failure to fix this may actually lead to even more prolonged problems on that line..."

The emergency shutdown is also set to impact the pumping of water at Rand Water and Eikenhof facilities.

"We have communicated with Rand Water management to make them aware of the impact this emergency isolation may have on their water operations," said Mangena.