Winde asks for high-level probe into alleged gang infiltration of WC SAPS

CAPE TOWN - The alleged infiltration of the police service by gangs in the Western Cape could be probed.

Premier Alan Winde has asked the provincial police ombud to launch an investigation between the SAPS and the 28s gangs.

It comes in the wake of a Western Cape High Court judgment delivered a week ago.

"This comes as a court judgment delivered on the 17th of October says exactly that, that is seems as though gang members have infiltrated top management structures of SAPS in the Western Cape."

In his ruling, Judge Daniel Thulare stated evidence suggests not only a capture of some lower-ranking officers in the SAPS but senior management.

The judgment further states that the gang had protection and assistance from corrupt members of the police.

Winde believes a high-level probe is needed.

"This is seriously concerning and we need to make sure that we investigate this thoroughly and then this linkage between our senior officials and the 28s gang really does say we need to look at whether we put a commission of inquiry in place."