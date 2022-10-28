Go

Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend

Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
28 October 2022 12:45

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.

Power utility said that it would suspend the scheduled power cuts at midnight.

Eskom said that it would resume with the scheduled power cuts again from 5AM on Monday, starting off the week with stage two power cuts.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA