Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend
Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.
Power utility said that it would suspend the scheduled power cuts at midnight.
Eskom said that it would resume with the scheduled power cuts again from 5AM on Monday, starting off the week with stage two power cuts.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 28, 2022
Due to lower weekend demand, loadshedding will be suspended at midnight. Stage 2 loadshedding will again be implemented on Monday pic.twitter.com/0T7ucsr0lH