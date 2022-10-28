US Embassy's Sandton terror warning should not be ignored, says ISS

The embassy issued a warning this week saying terrorists may be planning an attack in the Sandton area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said on Friday the terror warning by the United States Embassy should not be ignored or taken lightly.

It advised its staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings this weekend.

Joburg Pride is the largest event to be held in Sandton this weekend and the organisers have said the event will go ahead.

The institute’s Martin Ewi said the alert issued by the United States Embassy was in line with its obligation to its citizens but should not be ignored by those who aren’t Americans.

But he also said an alert like this one was nothing new: “No one should ignore something of this nature. We have seen cases where these kinds of alerts have materialised and we have seen many cases where they have not happened. In South Africa, they have been issuing these alerts since 2009.”

While restaurants and establishments said they will remain open, Ewi said at any sign of danger or suspicion it would be best to leave the Sandton area.