There are no threats to national security - Kodwa

Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa has moved to quell fears that South Africa would be the target of terrorist attacks.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa has dismissed reports of possible terrorist attacks in Sandton this weekend.

The US embassy caused a stir this week after it released an alert warning that large gatherings could be targeted during the attacks.

Government has hit out at the embassy for raising panic without following the due processes.

While investigations are continuing, government adds they don’t believe there is cause for concern.

Several large gatherings planned for the weekend have since been in the spotlight, with the Joburg Pride Parade tipped to be a potential target.

Organisers of a comedy show were also put on high alert following concerns that the safety of attendees were under threat.

Kodwa said that there were no threats to national security.

"If you come to us and say we have credible information from credible sources, we'll ask you to give us information, give us evidence. You don't give us evidence."

Despite his reassurance, Kodwa said that government would not lower its guard.

DIPLOMATIC FALLOUT

The deputy minister added that the move by the US embassy to release the alert could have led to a diplomatic fallout between the two countries.

He accused the embassy of prematurely releasing information about the possible terror attacks in Sandton.

Kodwa said that no contact was made with South African officials before making the announcement on a possible security threat on home soil.

He said that the move undermined the government, adding it also undermined South Africa’s sovereignty.

"Can you imagine if South Africa were to pick up an issue in Washington, we call our ambassador, and without having discussed or conversed with authorities in Washington, issue an alert?"

While Kodwa said that there was no evidence that the threats would materialise, South African law enforcement agencies remained on high alert.