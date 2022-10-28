The ANC's weekly politics: Former presidents rebuke Ramaphosa
The African National Congress is moving towards wrapping up their nominations process ahead of the party's elective conference to be held in December.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress is moving towards wrapping up their nominations process ahead of the party's elective conference to be held in December.
Eyewitness News politics associate editor Tshidi Madia provides the weekly update.
WATCH: The week that was in the politics of the ANC