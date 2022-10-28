Special council meeting to elect new Ekurhuleni mayor set for Wednesday

Tania Campbell was removed as mayor this week through an African National Congress-sponsored motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The special council meeting to elect the next Ekurhuleni executive mayor has been set down for next Wednesday.

Tania Campbell was removed as mayor this week through an African National Congress-sponsored motion of no confidence.

In line with council rules, the programming committee had seven days to convene a council sitting for the election of a new mayor.

Speaker Raymond Dlamini said the committee met on Friday to finalise details for the council meeting.

He said the mayoral election will be the only business on Wednesday: “We are fine because it has to be 72-hours notices so if you look we have Saturday, Sunday and Monday so we have enough time.”