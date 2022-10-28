Section 194 inquiry to resume despite walkout by Mkhwebane's legal counsel

Mkhwebane’s legal team on Thursday walkout of the inquiry calling it illegal.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office said on Friday it’s moving ahead despite a walkout by her legal team.

She was forced to face Members of Parliament herself on Friday - where she pleaded for time to sort out her legal issues.

In her submission to the section 194 inquiry, Mkhwebane called for fairness and time to consult her legal team: “I would want the process to be fair. I was transparent and I'm willing to address you instead of just keeping quiet and saying you know 'I can’t say anything I don’t have my legal team',” she said.

She asked the committee for about a week to get clarity on her legal team but committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi said the committee will give Mkhwebane until Monday.

“We want to go with option two that we want to resume with the hearings as from Tuesday in relation to both issues, the cross-examination of the outstanding witness.”

Members of the committee also accused Mkhwebane of trying to derail the inquiry and using delay tactics.