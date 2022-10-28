SADC facilitator Ramaphosa declares support for Lesotho's new PM Matekane

The president is visiting Lesotho to attend the inauguration of Prime Minister Samuel Matekane.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the Southern African Development Community (SADC) support for the newly elected administration in Lesotho.

The president visited Lesotho to attend the inauguration of Prime Minister Samuel Matekane on Friday.

Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) political party won the general election two weeks ago, a mere seven months after it was formed.

As the facilitator of SADC, Ramaphosa said he was happy that the kingdom of Lesotho oversaw a free and fair democratic election.

Ramaphosa said he hopes the new government brings stability to the landlocked nation that has been plagued with economic and political issues in the past.

“There’s been instability but now the seeds of stability that have been planted some time ago through the facilitation process," Ramaphosa said.

Matekane is considered to be one of the richest people in the country.

His newly-formed party RFP surprised poll watchers when it won 38% of all seats in Parliament.

The RFP has formed a coalition government with the Alliance of Democrats and the Movement for Economic Change.

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s relations with Lesotho remain strong.