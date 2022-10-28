SA fashion designer Thebe Magugu announces collaboration with Christian Dior
South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu made the announcement on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning designer, Thebe Magugu, is set to do a collaboration with Christian Dior.
Magugu made the announcement on Friday.
In a social media post he said: "I am proud to introduce my new capsule in collaboration with Dior".
This collaboration will benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), a foundation founded by actress Charlize Theron for young people in Southern Africa's health, education, and safety.
The collection is marked by two female profiles that animate a cotton T-shirt, a yellow silk twill scarf, the emblematic Dior book tote and more.
The hat is it available online?Papa Mandela (@IamTwiice) October 28, 2022
Game Shakers this sideRipDonMakhado (@Raredon_) October 28, 2022
@AyandaBruh surely I need those boots please it hurts my soulA Pimp Named Slick Back (@BigPoppa______) October 28, 2022
Earlier this year, Magugu announced that his tennis collection - in collaboration with Adidas - would debut at the 2022 US Open.
The inclusive sports range is for "inspirational Adidas athletes who are passionate about showing support for what matters and encouraging diversity and inclusivity on and off the court," wrote Magugu on social media.
The pieces were worn on the tennis court by Dana Mathewson, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime, Jessica Pegula and Dominic Thiem.