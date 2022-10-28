SA fashion designer Thebe Magugu announces collaboration with Christian Dior

South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu made the announcement on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning designer, Thebe Magugu, is set to do a collaboration with Christian Dior.

Magugu made the announcement on Friday.

In a social media post he said: "I am proud to introduce my new capsule in collaboration with Dior".

This collaboration will benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), a foundation founded by actress Charlize Theron for young people in Southern Africa's health, education, and safety.

The collection is marked by two female profiles that animate a cotton T-shirt, a yellow silk twill scarf, the emblematic Dior book tote and more.