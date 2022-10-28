Rustenburg residents frustrated with water cuts as blackouts amplify outages

They say they have to endure water cuts almost daily and sometimes the cut in water supply lasts for hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Rustenburg are frustrated.

They often have to go to work without having had a bath because of water shortages and power cuts.

Residents of Zinniaville in Rustenburg say they have experienced water cuts since 2018 but power cuts have made the problem worse.

Mohammed Shaikeel Aboo said that the Rustenburg local municipality had no concrete solutions to this problem.

Aboo said that he'd spent money on a borehole but still, when power cuts hit, the pump could not work, leaving them frustrated.

"As an educator, imagine I'm not bathing or showering in the morning. How must I come to school? I'm irritated and then that irritation flows out right through the day."

The Rustenburg local municipality is yet to respond to a request for comment.