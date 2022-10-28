Rihanna drops first new song in 6 years and fans are loving it

The wait is finally over as Rihanna dropped a new song which is featured as one of the soundtracks for the Marvel sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

JOHANNESBURG - Singer Rihanna has released her first new song in six years.

The new track, Lift Me Up, was announced to drop on Friday, 28 October.

In the last six years, the 34-year-old artist and businesswoman focused on other projects, which included her Fenty brand lingerie and makeup lines and a partnership with Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, which owns luxury brands like Givenchy and Fendi.

She marked her return to music with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and fans are loving it.

