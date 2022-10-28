Over 2,000 security guards deployed in KZN ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation

This was announced by the police during Friday's media briefing on the state of readiness in Durban.

DURBAN - Over 2,000 security personnel have been deployed in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation.

On Saturday, thousands will attend the coronation at the Moses Mabhida People Stadium while others will be accommodated at the People's Park.

The police’s Sam Setlabane said safety is guaranteed for those in attendance: “It ranges from the specialised units within the law enforcement SAPS. You have your TRT, special task force, public order policing and traffic management that is here.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele instructed police to enforce the law on Saturday.

Cele told the police to keep things seamless: “Your job is to enforce the law anything/one that gets out of the way you must make sure that you put that person back in space so the situation and the event is given the dignity it deserves.”

Around 2,000 dignitaries including all South African former presidents are expected to attend.