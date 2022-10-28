New WHO report notes increase in TB & drug-resistant TB infections

The world health body has released its 2022 global TB report on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organization (WHO) has said for the first time in many years, there's been an increase in the number of people falling ill from tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis.

The numbers show that the COVID-19 pandemic had a particularly severe impact on the TB response.

WHO global TB programme director doctor Tereza Kasaeva said: “For the first time in nearly two decades, COVID-19 disruptions have severely impacted access to essential TB services.”