National Assembly rules committee to consider Ramaphosa’s Zondo action plan

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has set a date for determining how to deal with the president’s action plan on the state capture inquiry report.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has announced the rules committee will meet next Friday to chart the way forward.

Cyril Ramaphosa sent Parliament his response to the Zondo Commission report last Saturday, outlining the actions that are being taken to address the concerns and recommendations.

Parliament will have to start a process of scrutinising the details of President Ramaphosa’s 76-page plan to address the concerns of the Zondo Commission.

It has already started getting its own house in order, where the commission has found the work of Parliament to have been less than desirable.

Mapisa-Nqakula announced at a meeting of Parliament’s programme committee on Thursday that the report’s first stop will be the rules committee next Friday.

"That meeting, amongst others, will consider the processing of the report as well as the executive's implementation plan which was delivered to us by the president."

Parliament said that it was ready to go through the report with a fine-tooth comb and to put in place the necessary mechanisms to address the deficiencies identified by the commission.