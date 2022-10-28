Mkhwebane surprised by her legal team's walkout at impeachment inquiry

Advocate Dali Mpofu and Seanego Attorneys walked out on her during impeachment proceedings on Thursday. Mpofu told the committee that he could no longer participate in an unfair process.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been left high and dry by her legal team.

Mpofu told the committee that he could no longer participate in an unfair process.

The situation once again casts uncertainty over the future of Parliament’s inquiry, which is now weeks overdue from completing its work.

Without any attorney to represent her, Mkhwebane will have new grounds to force the inquiry to consider postponing proceedings.

This after the committee on Thursday refused to adjourn pending a legal review of her recusal applications, which have been refused by chairperson Richard Dyantyi, and Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Kevin Mileham.

"If I get a new legal team that’s another challenge because it may delay the whole process because a new legal team must start afresh and go through all the evidence."

Mkhwebane said that she was taken by surprise when her legal team walked out during proceedings.

This despite Mpofu predicting from the onset that the Section 194 inquiry would refuse her application for a postponement.

"I will have to go back and discuss with them or alternatively, if they decide to withdraw, especially the attorney of record, then I will have to find a way of finding another attorney who will have to proceed with the matter or alternatively convince the current legal team."

The inquiry will resume on Friday with an intention of continuing with witness testimony, now seemingly unlikely.