Mkhwebane inquiry committee after lawyers' walkout: 'We’ve been bullied enough'

Members of the committee conducting the inquiry have also rejected calls for any further delays and want the inquiry to proceed.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of trying to derail the Section 194 inquiry after her legal team staged a walkout on Thursday.

Members of the committee conducting the inquiry have also rejected calls for any further delays and want the inquiry to proceed.

Mkhwebane had earlier pleaded for time to consult her attorneys and whether she might need a new legal team after her counsel Dali Mpofu led Thursday’s walkout labelling the process illegal.

Mkhwebane told the section 194 committee that she would require time to consult her lawyers to get clarity on her legal team.

The suspended public protector asked for about a week to consult: “Hopefully by no later than the end of next week or maybe possibly Monday the following week. I, therefore, request that I be given time and space to deal with the situation.”

But committee member Mimmy Gondwe accused her of bullying tactics: “We have to really start exploring our legal options as a committee because we’ve been bullied enough, and the situation has become untenable.”

The African National Congress’ Xola Nqola said the inquiry should proceed: “I want to reiterate that as per the resolution of the committee yesterday [Thursday] that the inquiry must proceed.”

The committee said Mkhwebane must be given until Monday to consult so it can proceed on Tuesday.