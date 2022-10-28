Matshela Koko facing lengthy prison term if convicted, court hears

Koko and his co-accused face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, among others, some of which could see them spending a long time behind bars.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen years.

That’s how long former acting chief executive of Eskom, Matshela Koko, could spend behind bars if convicted on the graft charges he's now facing.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) on Thursday swooped on eight suspects implicated in dodgy deals at Eskom. Among them were Koko, his wife, Mosima Koko, and his two stepdaughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.

Also arrested were former SA Local Government Association (Salga) chief executive Thabo Mokwena; Eskom’s project director at Kusile, Frans Sithole; lawyer Johannes Coetzee and businessman Watson Seswai.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, among others, some of which could see them spending a long time behind bars.

Following a marathon court sitting, which stretched into the night, the accused were all ultimately granted bail.

The State did not oppose their release but it did ask the court to set high bail amounts of R100,000 for Mosima Koko, Aren, Choma and Coetzee; and between R300,000 and R500,000 for the remainder.

Many of the accused argued for lower amounts.

The State asked for R500,000 bail for Koko specifically.

In an affidavit submitted in court, the investigating officer stressed that Koko could be looking at a lengthy prison term of 15 years if convicted of the charges he faces: which include seven counts of money laundering, fraud and contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and argued there was a likelihood he would flee.

Koko, through his legal team, said he could only afford R50,000.

In the end, though, bail was set at R70,000 for Mosima Koko, Arem, Choma and Coetzee and R300,000 for Koko, Mokwena, Sithole and Seswai.

The case returns to court on 23 March 2023.

