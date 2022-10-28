Lusikisiki teacher arrested for sexually violated 21 boys

The 35-year-old, who faces 15 counts of sexual assault and nine counts of exposing children to pornography, appeared at the local magistrates court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A Lusikisiki teacher has been arrested for sexually violating 21 teenage boys.

The 35-year-old, who faces 15 counts of sexual assault and nine counts of exposing children to pornography, appeared at the local magistrates court on Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the primary school teacher allegedly committed the crimes between November 2021 and October this year.

The State said the accused started by inappropriately touching the victims on their private parts in class.

He also invited the boys, who were between the ages of 13 and 17 years old, to his flat under the pretense that he would help them with homework or rearrange his furniture.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said he apparently also made the victims watch pornography and instructed them to masturbate.

The accused is expected back in court in November.