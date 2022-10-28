Joburg Mayor Phalatse set to face another ANC motion of no confidence

The ANC's Dada Morero confirmed on Thursday that the ANC will proceed to table the motion of no confidence against Mpho Phalatse.

JOHANNESBURG - The programming committee of Johannesburg will oversee the proposed motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse on Friday.

The motion was brought before the committee by the African National Congress (ANC) a few days after Dada Morero was removed as mayor by the Johannesburg High Court.

The court ruled that Morero obtained the mayoral position unlawfully and thus reinstated Phalatse into leadership.

Morero, the ANC caucus leader in Joburg, has broken his silence on the move that the ANC will take in the city council.

After Morero was removed as mayor earlier this week, he told Eyewitness News that the ANC was getting legal advice on the next course of action.

But Morero confirmed on Thursday that the ANC will proceed to table the motion of no confidence against Phalatse.

"We will then take it from there just after proclaiming and decisions will be made as to when it needs to be tabled in council," Morero said.

The programming committee is expected to meet later on Friday, with the motion of no confidence against Phalatse being on the agenda.