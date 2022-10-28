JHB City Power calls on police to address vandalism of substations

The utility has been under serious pressure with some residents without power for over 24 hours on top of load shedding, with the Randburg and Roodepoort substations seeing major damage.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power says that its calls to police to address vandalism are being largely ignored, saying on Friday morning, they received over 1,000 calls of outages from customers.

The power utility has appealed to the police for help after another major substation was vandalised in Florida North earlier this week.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they don’t have the capacity to replace equipment on a daily basis.

“We have a team in Roodepoort attending to vandalism, but while some of the work has been done, rain delayed most of it but we keep getting further faults along the network as we repair and restore.”

Mangena added that they hope to finish all repairs and restore power to most of the affected areas by Friday afternoon.