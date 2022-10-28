'Imagine your own husband stealing from you': Tweeps react to Babes' bomb claims

Other damning revelations in the latest episode include Mampintsha being a serial cheater - who actively pursues Babes' friends, dancers and has the frequency of 'sliding' into women's DMs, including celebrities Babes knows well.

JOHANNESBURG - Babes Wodumo has accused her husband - Mampintsha of fraud, serial infidelity, and a host of other things.

She revealed this in the latest episode of season 2 of Showmax's Uthando Lodumo - a reality show that follows the lives of the controversial couple-in-music.

Sitting down with a marriage counsellor, Babes - real name Bongekile Simelane, told the pastor that she believes there has been some fraudulent activity by her husband in so far as her career is concerned.

"On the work front, he made me sign into a company I don't know...which makes it fraudulent. I was told that all my music and royalties have been transferred into this company. How?"

Babes further said she found it weird that whenever there's a new song that she's pushing, it would be blocked from being played on Facebook, "because usage rights belong to now said company," she explained.

"The company then gave him a huge payout that I didn't even get a share of."



Other damning revelations in the episode include that Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo is a serial cheater - who actively pursues Babes' friends, and dancers and has the frequency of 'sliding' into women's DMs, including celebrities Babes knows well.

Mampintsha has also allegedly fathered a 'secret child' - and Babes during the episode inquires about the possibility of a paternity test.

"I don't know anymore, I'm still just thinking," says a deflated-looking Babes by the end of the segment.

Her supporters, show viewers and South Africans alike say it is truly up to Babes to leave what they perceive to be a toxic situation.

"I'm glad Babes is not oblivious to the actions around her. I pray she gets the strength to take action," commented one tweep, while another said:

Babes is dealing with alot hey. Imagine having a stealing and cheating husband worst part he even sleeps with the dancers 🚮#UthandoLodumo ' Minnie nkocie (@minnie_nkocie) October 27, 2022

Babes needs to leave this man, his abusing her financially, emotionally and physically #UthandoLodumo ' Elwi Tsepi (@ElwiTsepi) October 27, 2022

I said it before. Mampintsha dimmed her light on purpose because she was starting to outdo him. Too bad the damage has already been done #UthandoLodumo ' KayTheZuluGworl (@KayTheZuluGworl) October 27, 2022

Uthando Lodumo Episode 9: Babes Wodumo signing off her music rights to Mampintsha and some other shady label. Yeah neh this is the most heartbreaking news I’ve heard today 😭💔. #UthandoLodumo #Showmax ' Babes Wodumo’s USB (@Amala_Graham) October 27, 2022

I’m glad Babes is not oblivious to the things happening around her , i pray she gets the strength to take action. #UthandoLodumo ' Smangele 🤍 (@Smarry14) October 27, 2022

The couple is not new to controversy.

In 2020, an 11th-hour court bid forced tv channel, Moja Love, to stop the airing of a new docu-series about them. This after the channel's promotional material showed the pair in a heated dispute.

In 2019, the couple made the news after Mampintsha was filmed on camera allegedly assaulting Babes, a matter that later went to court. However, the assault charges were later withdrawn and the couple rekindled their romance.