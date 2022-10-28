Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend

Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.

Power utility said that it would suspend the scheduled power cuts at midnight.

Eskom said that it would resume with the scheduled power cuts again from 5am on Monday, starting off the week with stage two power cuts.

“Stage 2 load shedding is currently underway until 16:00 today, whereafter it will increase to stage 3 until midnight. Eskom will publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.

“Since Thursday morning Eskom teams have returned a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and two units at Tutuka power stations,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.