Eskom corruption in court: Big bail asks and fears that Koko might evade trial

Foreign nationals from Germany and the UK are also implicated in Eskom corruption, alongside Matshela Koko and members of his family.

MIDDELBURG - As the one-time head honcho of one of South Africa's biggest state-owned entities, Matshela Koko has been enjoying the high life for years - living at sought-after addresses, driving luxury cars and going on overseas holidays.

But he may have to get used to a much more modest lifestyle if convicted on the raft of graft charges he's now facing, which could see him trading in his brand-name clothing for orange overalls for up to 15 years.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Investigating Directorate (ID) swooped in on eight suspects implicated in dodgy deals at Eskom.

It was a family affair for Koko - the former acting chief executive of Eskom - who was arrested alongside his wife, Mosima Koko, and his two step daughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.

Also in the firing line are former South African Local Government Association (SALGA) chief executive Thabo Mokwena; Eskom’s project director at Kusile, Frans Sithole; lawyer Johannes Coetzee; and businessperson Watson Seswai.

Seven entities are also listed in the draft charge sheet.

So are German nationals Sunil Vip and Markus Bruegmann, as well as United Kingdom national Gopal Shamji Kambi, whose attendance the state said it was still trying to secure when the accused made their first appearance in the dock of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Middelburg on Thursday. They face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

In an affidavit submitted in court, the investigating officer stressed that Koko could be looking at a lengthy prison term if convicted of the charges levelled against him. These include seven counts of money laundering, fraud and contravening the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

“If the accused is convicted, a minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment … will be applicable” the investigating officer said.

The case centres on a R2 billion-plus contract for “control and instrumentation” at Kusile Power Station. Eskom awarded the contract to a company called Alstom in 2009.

Alstom was not able to deliver, though. And the state says when it came time to appoint a new contractor, Koko - then group executive for technology and commercial - used his influence to swing the work ABB South Africa’s way.

Contracts for skills development and industrialisation work for engineers - worth a total of more than R100 million - was then sub-contracted to a company called Leago, owned by Mokwena (to whom Koko has previously been linked).

After a falling out, contracts started instead flowing to a company in which his step-daughter Aren subsequently became a shareholder.

The state says the funds were further channelled on to companies of hers and her mother's.

The indictment said they essentially set up an “elaborate scheme” that ultimately saw Koko and his family benefit.

Proceedings were delayed on Thursday - somewhat ironically - as a result of load shedding at the court. When they did eventually kick off, Koko was the last to enter the dock.

Asked how he was feeling, he shrugged and said: “I’m feeling good.”

During proceedings, it was revealed by the state that Mokoena had put up a fight when the authorities arrived at his house to arrest him and refused to open for them until his legal representative - former National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shaun Abrahams, who was also at court on Thursday - arrived.

The state also said it had objected to Abrahams’ presence in court because he headed up the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) while the case - five years in the making - was under investigation.

Following a marathon court sitting that stretched into the night, the accused were all ultimately granted bail.

The state did not oppose their release but it did ask the court to set high bail amounts - R100,000 for Mosima Koko, Aren, Choma and Coetzee; and between R300,000 and R500,000 for the remainder.

Many of the accused argued for lower amounts. The state asked for R500,000 bail for Koko specifically.

“Due to the nature of the charges and possible sentence the accused faces if convicted and his extensive business interest in Zimbabwe, there is a likelihood that the accused, if released on bail, will attempt to evade his trial,” the investigating officer said in his affidavit.

Koko, through his legal team, said he could only afford R50,000.

In the end, though, bail was set at R70,000 for Mosima Koko, Arem, Choma and Coetzee; and R300,000 for Koko, Mokwena, Sithole and Seswai.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s (OUTA’s) Wayne Duvenage described Thursday’s arrests as good news for the country.

“OUTA is very pleased that the NPA has now finally laid charges against Matshela Koko. We laid criminal complaints against him in 2017 and believe that he has been central to the state capture and monies that flowed to the Guptas during the state capture years while he was in executive positions in Eskom. So this is a good move; it signals the NPA and the criminal justice system is moving forward,” he said,

“So this is good news for South Africa and we’ll watch this court case with close interest”.

ID head advocate Andrea Johnson, meanwhile, said these arrests were “about accountability and rule of law”.

“We must execute the NPA’s constitutional mandate for justice – it is imperative for the country and its people that we serve without fear, favour or prejudice,” she said.

The case returns to court on 23 March 2023.