Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov

JOHANNESBURG – Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the price of both petrol grades - 93 and 95 octane - will increase by 51 cents a litre on Wednesday.

Diesel, said the department, will rise by approximately R1.43 per litre.

Moreover, Illuminating paraffin will go up by 77 cents a litre but LP Gas will see a drop of 98 cents.

The department said the reasons for the hikes include rising crude oil prices - and the depreciation of the rand against the dollar.

"South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g. shipping costs," said DMRE.