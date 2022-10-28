Despite terror alert, Sandton restaurants to stay open, Pride parade to continue

Some traders say they will continue to conduct business in and around the Sandton area this weekend despite the US embassy's warning about a possible terror attack.

Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO, Grace Harding, said that their outlets would continue to trade.

The US embassy issued a warning earlier this week, saying that “terrorists may be planning an attack” this weekend and advised its staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings.

But, the South African government has hit out at the embassy for raising panic without following the due processes, with Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa dismissing the reports.

Harding said that their doors would be open but they would remain on high alert.

"I have also checked in with some of the other brands and we have to trade. We did contact the shopping centre and Sandton City and they've sent out messages to say they've put security measures in place and I think we have to carry on trading, you can't just close all the restaurants."

Store owners at Sandton City said that a precautionary evacuation procedure had been put in place to follow in case of emergency.

Mall management has released a statement saying that appropriate security measures had been taken around the centre and the safety of all shoppers and tenants were of utmost importance.

However, some store owners said that although they had been reassured by management, they still felt scared coming to work.

Meanwhile, there has been much discussion about the 33rd Johannesburg Pride march after the US terror alert was issued.

But founder of Africa Pride, Kaye Ally, said that they had implemented heightened security measures and would be proceeding with the event.

President Cyril Ramphosa on Thursday said that the government had also been monitoring the situation.

At the same time, Ally said that the threat had provided a platform for homophobia to rise.

"The LGBT community in Africa live under attack on a daily basis and the world is silent. Managing the situation from a planning standpoint, we are comfortable and confident in our authorities. We've used and worked with them for over 10 years now and prior to that with other Prides as well and we've always had good incident-free Prides."