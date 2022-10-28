Dali Mpofu a no-show at Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry after walkout

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was left to speak for herself for virtually the first time since the inquiry started, as she faced MPs.

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Dali Mpofu has been a no-show on Friday after walking out of the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry on Thursday, claiming proceedings were illegal.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was left to speak for herself for virtually the first time since the inquiry started, as she faced MPs.

She pleaded with the committee conducting the inquiry for time to consult her attorneys.

The suspended Mkhwebane has not ruled out finding a new legal team after her lawyers and counsel walked out of the committee on Thursday.

She cut almost a lonely figure as she faced committee members without her legal team, which was led by Mpofu.

Mkhwebane pleaded with the committee to allow her time to consult her attorneys to get clarity on their future involvement.

"I, therefore, request that I be given time and space to deal with the situation and thereafter communicate the outcome of my discussions with my current legal team and failing which and only as a matter of last resort, to seek the services of a new legal team as I indicated yesterday."

But Mkhwebane said that she remained committed to subjecting herself to the inquiry.

"I remain committed to cooperating with the committee while protecting all my rights as provided for in the rules and in the Constitution."

Parliament’s legal advisors said that Mkhwebane was given notice, adding that Mpofu had always claimed the process was illegal, questioning why they decided to walkout only on Thursday, after initially agreeing to the process.