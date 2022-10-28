Only longstanding tenants in council houses will get title deeds - CoCT

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said they’re in process of issuing 1,500 title deeds.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says only people who are longstanding tenants in council houses will get title deeds.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says tenants who live in the council-owned flats will unfortunately not benefit from this project.

Speaking in a council meeting on Thursday, Hill-Lewis said they’re in process of issuing 1,500 title deeds.

He says the first lot will be complete by June next year.

"It's harder because then we start to move into the blocks of flats and then you just have to register sectional

title schemes and that's more complicated, so let's just deal with the 7,500 families. These can benefit reasonably quickly with the first tranche by June already."

Meanwhile, as the mayor finished his speech on housing in the council meeting, Gugulethu residents were protesting outside the civic centre.

They said they were unhappy with the delayed housing projects and were blaming the city’s Malusi Booi for the delays.

"As I'm standing here, I've been on the waiting list for 30 years. What about the other people? They can't even finish 570 units," one protester said.