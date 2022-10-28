Construction at Manenberg school halted as company challenges tender

Last month, work was interrupted at the site by a group of individuals attempting to extort money from the contractor, demanding to be awarded a contract for providing security services in exchange for protection from gangs.

CAPE TOWN - There's been yet another delay in the construction of the Manenberg School of Skills, a facility desperately needed in the Cape Town community.

They also allegedly wanted all contracts for the supply of materials to be awarded to businesses under their ownership or control.

Now, a company that was not awarded the tender has initiated an interdict and review application against the awarding of the tender contract.

Construction has been halted pending the hearing of the review application on 24 November in the Western Cape High Court.

Provincial Education MEC David Maynier: "The result is that the community will unfortunately have to wait even longer for the school to be completed and that there will be a delay in us providing desperately needed schools of skills places in Manenberg."