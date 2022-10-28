Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to celebrate spooky season this Halloweekend

Show off your dress-up skills and enjoy 5 ways to get into the spooky spirit this weekend.

It is the Halloweekend, so get into the Halloween spirit and enjoy some of the spooky events the city has to offer.

Show off your dress-up skills and enjoy 5 ways to get into the spooky spirit this weekend.

CAPE TOWN ZOMBIE WALK

The Cape Town Zombie Walk is an unmissable annual event for Halloween fans in the Mother City.

The event is fun for all ages and pet friendly, so put on your best costume and put your scariest foot forward.

See more here.

MOJO’S SPOOKY HALLOWEEN PARTY

This Saturday, head to the Mojo Market for Mojo’s Spooky Halloween party.

Enjoy live music, a free photobooth and stand a chance to win a prize for the best costume.

See more here.

CLASSICS NIGHT HALLOWEEN EDITION

If you are in the mood for a throwback this spooky season, try out the Halloween edition of classic nights at the Waiting Room.

Enjoy some of the best of the 90s and 2000s and, of course, dress to impress in your favourite 2000s costume.

Buy tickets and see more here.

BLUES & BREWS

Stop by Woodstock Brewery for their Blues and Brews Halloween Festival.

Enjoy live music from blues and rock bands, delicious food trucks and stand a chance to win best dressed prizes.

Buy tickets and see more here.

TIGERS MILK CREEPY CARNIVAL

Tigers Milk in Kloof Street will be hosting their Creepy Carnival, so dress up and head on down for delicious food, live music and good vibes.

The event will start at 6PM on Saturday.

See more here.

HONOURABLE MENTION: HALLOWEEN SCREENING OF 'A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET'

While it is not technically the weekend, on Halloween fans of the spooky can enjoy a screening of A Nightmare on Elm Street at the Galileo Open Air Cinema at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

Dress up on Monday 31 October and get into the authentic Halloween spirit.

Book tickets and see more here.