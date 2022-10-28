Bail bid of man accused of murdering German tourist in Mpumalanga postponed

Joseph Nyalungu faces charges of murder attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

KABOKWENI - The bail application of a 35-year-old man accused of killing a 67-year-old German tourist has been postponed to 7 November for judgment in the Kabokweni Magistrates Court.

Joseph Nyalungu faces charges of murder attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

He has denied any involvement in the killing Jörg Shnarr earlier this month.

The murder of Shnarr in Mpumalanga earlier this month caused serious repercussions for the country’s tourism sector and Minister Lindiwe Sisulu called for harsh consequences for those involved.

The police’s only suspect so far claims he’s being used as a scapegoat.

During Nyalungu’s bail bid on Friday, the police’s Micheal Mashilo admitted to the court that so far, they only have witness statements as evidence on the case.

Mashilo has also told the court that they cannot say for certain if Nyalungu pulled the trigger.

'USED AS SCAPEGOAT'

The 35-year-old man charged in connection with the murder of the German tourist said he plans to plead not guilty.

He claims that the police arrested the wrong man and he's angry about how he's been treated by the State since Shnarr was shot dead earlier this month.

The State alleged that Shnarr was in a vehicle with three other travellers when they were ambushed by at least three armed suspects near the Kruger National Park.

So far only one suspect has been arrested with the police saying they are still on the hunt for at least two others.

In an affidavit read before the court on Friday, Nyalungu denied any involvement in the murder of Shnarr.

The father of three claims the police targeted him because they are afraid of arresting the real killers.

He's further made damning allegations against the police, suggesting that he was offered R50,000 for his cooperation with the investigation.

Nyalungu said when he told the police he had nothing to do with the case, he was assaulted and coerced to sign documents.

He claimed that at one point, he was dizzy as a result of the injuries sustained during beatings by the police.